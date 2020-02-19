Kemal Pasha examined as witness

Kochi

19 February 2020 01:28 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday examined former High Court judge B. Kemal Pasha as a witness in a contempt case initiated against a lawyer. The contempt proceedings were initiated against an advocate, who had allegedly sent several abusive letters to Mr. Kemal Pasha when he was a judge. The proceedings were initiated against Santy George, a lawyer from Thiruvananthapuram. The former judge had dismissed a petition by the lawyer seeking to quash an FIR registered by a Vigilance Court against him.

