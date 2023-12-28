ADVERTISEMENT

Keltron Controls builds solar-power plant at NAD

December 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 2-MW solar power plant that Keltron Controls built at Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Aluva, was officially inaugurated recently.

It was set up at a cost of ₹15.20 crore on a 5.20-acre premises and will help generate over 25 lakh units of power each year. There are a total of 5,418 solar panels and two 11-kV tranformers, apart from high and low-tension systems. The KSEB had established a dedicated power line for this plant.

A Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to control, monitor and analyse industrial devices and processes too has been set up. The solar plant has been generating power during the past one year. It will be able to generate more than 25 lakh units of power annually.

Keltron Controls has been increasing its revenue through the years, thanks to tie-ups with the country’s defence forces, especially the Indian Navy, according to official sources.

