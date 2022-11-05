KEL to shift its corporate office to Mamala

ADVERTISEMENT

The State public sector undertaking (PSU) Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) will shift its corporate office from the heart of Kochi in Panampilly Nagar to Mamala, where it has its structural engineering and transformer divisions. The shift is in view of the company’s expanding activities and as part of the State government policy to strengthen PSUs by increasing their efficiency.

According to information from the company, the structural engineering division of KEL specialises, among other areas, in design, fabrication, and commissioning of hydraulic gates and hoists and controlling equipment in power generation dams and irrigation projects. Such projects have been successfully commissioned in several parts of India.

Besides the Mamala division, KEL has a train lighting alternator division in Kundara, Kollam; LT switchgear division in Olavakkod, Palakkad; and cast resin transformer division at Edarikode, Malappuram.

KEL has set an example embracing new technology and partnering high-profile clients as a multi-product engineering company with over 50 years of experience. Its list of clients include the Defence forces, space research organisations, State electricity boards, Railways and irrigation and power projects in different parts of the country and abroad.