KEL to roll out motor units for electric vehicles

State govt. offers assistance of ₹3 crore to the project

The public sector Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) will begin production of motors for electric vehicles, and the State government has extended an assistance of ₹3 crore to the project.

Company sources said the project requirement was to the tune of ₹10 crore, and the ₹3-crore support extended by the government now will be utilised for launching initial work. The launch of the motor production unit for electric vehicles is expected to take up the total turnover of the company to around ₹40 crore. The company expects a total profit of nearly ₹1.5 crore during the financial year.

The public sector has also recorded a profitable year after 2007-2008 with delivery of orders that included ₹111 crore order from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

KEL had achieved a total turnover of more than ₹129 crore during the last financial year, and so far, the company has made a profit of ₹70 lakh during the current year. The fulfilment of delivery from Tamil Nadu played a major role in the performance of the company this year.

The total business turnover of the company at its Mamala unit has gone up to ₹77 crore. The State government has provided a support of ₹18 crore for the modernisation of facilities at the Mamala unit.

Besides orders from Tamil Nadu, KEL has been delivering distribution transformers for other State electricity utilities as well as alternators for the Indian Railways.

KEL has also taken up civil construction projects, including those for the Tourism Department. The company has been accredited as an agency for taking up civil construction activities that have helped it take up projects under the MLAs’ Local Development Fund, tourism infrastructure development work as well as work on improving facilities for residential colonies for SC/ST communities.

The company had received a sanction of ₹12.5 crore for launching power transformer production in 2013, and commercial production is expected to begin now. The launch of the production unit is expected to add up to ₹47 crore to the total turnover and substantially increase the net profit of the company.