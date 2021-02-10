KEL on a strong comeback trail, says Pinarayi

Power transformer plant inaugurated at Mamala unit

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala Electric and Allied Engineering Company Limited (KEL) is on a strong comeback path leveraging new technology. The company is now selling its distribution transformers not only to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) but also to power utilities in other States.

Mr. Vijayan said when the LDF government came to power in 2016, public sector units were in a weakened state. However, they were strengthened during the LDF rule.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the power transformer plant and an electrical vehicle charging station at the Mamala unit of the company on Tuesday.

Presiding over the function, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan said the government would address the issue of unemployment. He claimed that the Industries Department had provided jobs to 26,000 people so far, and that 63,000 micro, small and medium industrial units had been issued licences to begin operations, which had resulted in the creation of 2.25 lakh new jobs.