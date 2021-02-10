KEL on a strong comeback trail, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala Electric and Allied Engineering Company Limited (KEL) is on a strong comeback path leveraging new technology. The company is now selling its distribution transformers not only to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) but also to power utilities in other States.
Mr. Vijayan said when the LDF government came to power in 2016, public sector units were in a weakened state. However, they were strengthened during the LDF rule.
The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the power transformer plant and an electrical vehicle charging station at the Mamala unit of the company on Tuesday.
Presiding over the function, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan said the government would address the issue of unemployment. He claimed that the Industries Department had provided jobs to 26,000 people so far, and that 63,000 micro, small and medium industrial units had been issued licences to begin operations, which had resulted in the creation of 2.25 lakh new jobs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath