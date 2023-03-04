HamberMenu
KEL, Garden Reach Shipbuilders sign pact to collaborate on research

March 04, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and development of lightweight Bailey bridge with carbon fibre composite deck.

KEL will also design and develop dry type transformers, alternators, and suspension bridges for the shipbuilder, according to specifications set by the Navy, said KEL sources. The agreement was signed on Friday in the presence of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders, a Mini Ratna company owned by the Government of India, operates one of the leading shipyards in the country and is involved in building vessels for the Indian Navy as well as the Coast Guard. Alongside shipbuilding and repairs, the shipbuilder has also entered into areas like prefabricated steel bridges, deck machinery, assembly, and overhauling of marine diesel engines.

The MoU to cooperate with one of India’s premier ship building facilities is the result of an initiative of the Industries department to equip local public sector units (PSUs) to make quality products for Central PSUs. Garden Reach Shipbuilders had participated in a Business-to-Business (B2B) meet organised by the State government to enhance cooperation between PSUs, KEL sources added.

KEL has rich experience, spread over 50 years, in building transformers, alternators, and steel structures. Its clients include defence forces, departments of irrigation and electricity, State electricity boards, Indian Railways, and clients from abroad, company sources said.

KEL will now be improving its steel Bailey bridge by using carbon fibre composite, which will be five times stronger than steel and much lighter. These and other products will be made in keeping with the specifications set by the Indian Navy. KEL sources said that cooperation with companies such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders would help the electrical company in a big way.

