Kejriwal to open AAP membership campaign

Delhi CM to be chief guest at meeting of Twenty20 members

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A membership campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be inaugurated here on May 15 by Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister. State convenor of the party, P. C. Cyriac, and State secretary Padmanabhan Bhaskaran said here on Monday that a member each from each of the 14 districts in the State will be given membership cards as a symbolic gesture on the day.

The leaders said a missed call campaign had been launched by the AAP and the response rate was high with about 600 people making calls to join the party on a daily basis.

Mr. Kejriwal will also meet people from different walks of life and representatives of different professions as part of the AAP efforts to spread its message and strengthen party activities, the AAP leaders said.

Mr. Kejriwal will also be the chief guest at a meeting of Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam members on May 15. There are indications that that the AAP is willing to join hands with like-minded groups to form an alliance of people's campaign in the political sphere. However, AAP State leaders did not confirm or deny the possibilities.

A meeting of AAP leadership delegation on May 4 will be led by national observer N. Raja. The party’s plan of action will be declared at the end of the meeting of the leaders’ delegation, said a communication from the party.