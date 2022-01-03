KEIL not getting enough biomedical waste while IMAGE has backlog: PCB

Kochi

Additional common refuse treatment facilities mooted for State

The Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. (KEIL) at Ambalamugal is operating below its capacity owing to the non-availability of biomedical waste, while the Palakkad facility of Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) is having a backlog of biomedical waste, according to a report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

The finding was based on the data related to the average collection and disposal of biomedical waste by both the units between December 1 and December 9. The total capacity of the plant operated by KEIL is around 16 tonnes per day, while the corresponding capacity of IMAGE’s Palakkad plant is around 55.8 tonnes per day.

KEIL received only one tonne per day of COVID-related biomedical waste on a nine-day average basis, while the quantity of non-COVID biomedical waste was six tonnes. There was a gap of around nine tonnes in the quantity of waste disposed of daily in this period compared to the actual capacity of the plant.

The facility of IMAGE was getting an average seven tonnes of COVID-related biomedical waste, while the corresponding figure of non-COVID biomedical waste was 47 tonnes daily. The total waste processed in the plant was around 54 tonnes per day against the capacity of 55.8 tonnes per day. The board pointed out that a considerable quantity of biomedical waste is remaining for treatment as backlog in the IMAGE’s plant in Palakkad.

Therefore, an additional Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility has to come up in the southern part of the State and another one in the northern part so that the disposal of biomedical waste can be done effectively within 48 hours of its generation.

The board will monitor the functioning of the two existing facilities, it said in a report filed before the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on December 17. The tribunal had asked the board to submit district-wise data on biomedical waste generated by healthcare institutions in the State.