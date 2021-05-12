KEIL Ambalemedu facility to start biomedical waste management

PCB asks IMAGE to hand over non-COVID waste to new plant

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has asked the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-Friendly (IMAGE) to hand over 10 to 12 tonnes of non-COVID biomedical waste disposed at its facility in Palakkad to the new plant of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu here in view of a possible spike in generation of biomedical waste in the State amid the pandemic crisis.

PCB Chairman A.B. Pradeepkumar issued a letter to the secretary of IMAGE under the State chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday, stating that the Palakkad facility might not be sufficient to manage the entire waste (both COVID and non-COVID) generated in the State. The secretary had informed the board that IMAGE might not be able to collect, transport and dispose of the biomedical waste beyond the permitted capacity of 55 tonnes per day at its Palakkad facility.

The board has issued a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of KEIL to start the operations of its new plant at Ambalamedu immediately by using the waste allotted by the government from the three districts of Malappuram, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta. It can also handle the waste generated in other healthcare institutions in these districts that had obtained application for affiliation with KEIL.

The board has asked IMAGE to support KEIL in starting its operations as the State can overcome the situation of handling the increased quantity of biomedical waste. The board has assessed that it would not be ideal to start the new plant of KEIL by processing the COVID biomedical waste as it may create apprehensions among the local public and create problems. It is learnt that the board will soon issue the consent-to-operate letter to KEIL.

The board has asked the authorities at KEIL to conduct a trial run of the Ambalamedu facility by using the waste allotted by the government and those generated by the healthcare institutions in Malappuram, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta.

The KEIL plant, located on nearly 3.5 acres, has the capacity to treat 15 to 16 tonnes of biomedical waste daily. It was set up at a cost of ₹14.50 crore.