Kochi

Keel laid for first boat of Water Metro

The keel-laying ceremony of Kochi Water Metro’s first boat at Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The keel-laying of the first boat being built by Cochin Shipyard for Kochi Water Metro was conducted on Tuesday.

Kochi Metro is constructing a hybrid electric catamaran ferry with a capacity of 100 passengers.

Classification rules of a vessel apply as on the date of the keel is laid.

“The boat is finally taking shape. We are glad about the progress. Construction of terminals as well as that of the boat is progressing well. We are looking forward to inaugurating the Water Metro’s operations in early 2021,” Alkesh Sharma, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Thiruman Archunan, Director (Projects) of KMRL; Suresh Babu N.V., director (operations) of Cochin Shipyard; and V.J. Jos, director (finance) of Cochin Shipyard, attended the event.

