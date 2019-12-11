Kochi

KDW to discuss trends in design, architecture

Second edition of Kochi Design Week from tomorrow

Delegates from India and abroad will discuss the latest trends in design and architecture and explore ways to build sustainable infrastructure at the second edition of Kochi Design Week (KDW) beginning at Bolghatty island on Thursday.

Exhibitions, installations, contests, cultural shows, and food fair will be part of the event. The aim of the initiative is to chart a long-term development mission for Kerala through futuristic technology and architecture that goes beyond mere replacement of lost infrastructure or creation of new facilities, according to a release.

Close to 100 speakers will address sessions and lead workshops. Around 3,000 design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policy makers, government officials, and members of the public are expected to attend.

Seven autorickshaws painted in unconventional colour patterns have begun plying in the city to popularise the event. District Collector S. Suhas flagged off the multi-hued three-wheelers from Kakkanad on Tuesday.

