KCZMA to be reconstituted in a week, says Union Minister

March 20, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) will be reconstituted within a week, said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Hibi Eden, MP, said in a statement here that he had approached the Union Minister to request speeding up reconstitution of the authority and that he had promised to do it within a week.

The term of the present authority expired on October 28, 2022. The reconstitution has been slowed down due to the delay in nominating State representatives, said Mr. Eden.

The Coastal Zone Management Authority is entrusted with the task of issuing permissions for all construction works in coastal areas. When a question was raised in the Parliament in January on reconstitution of the authority, Mr. Eden was told that the State had named its representatives to the authority.

Mr. Eden alleged that the negligence by the State had resulted in suffering for the fishermen. Things have come to such a pass that house constructions and even repair of peelings sheds cannot be taken up now. Mr. Eden also brought to the Union Minister’s notice that several applications had been pending for a long time now. Even the beneficiaries under schemes such as Life Housing and Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana are not in a position to begin construction work.