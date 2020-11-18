KC(M) candidate files papers despite CPI(M) objection

KOCHI

18 November 2020 22:29 IST

Opposition from the CPI(M) notwithstanding, the Kerala Congress (Mani) has decided to go ahead with fielding the controversial candidate Dhanesh Mathew Manjooran from the Ponekkara ward of the Kochi Corporation.

KC(M) Ernakulam district president Babu Joseph said Mr. Manjooran had filed his nomination to contest the polls as a Left Democratic Front candidate, on Wednesday.

“The KC(M) has been traditionally contesting from Kadavanthra, but the CPI(M) wanted that ward and asked us to contest from Ponekkara, besides Thoppumpady and Konthuruthy. When we held a meeting, it was decided that Mr. Manjooran, mandalam president, be fielded from there. After the CPI(M) raised objections against his candidature, we consulted the Satte unit, but was asked to go ahead with the candidate,” Mr. Joseph told The Hindu.

He said that when the party was offered the Ponekkara ward, the CPI(M) was informed about the candidature of Mr. Manjooran. “But they had not objected to it then,” Mr. Joseph said.

Mr. Manjooran, an advocate, was arrested by the police in 2016 after he was accused of attempting to molest a woman.