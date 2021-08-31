KCBC welcomes Chellanam project

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC) and Kerala Latin Catholic Bishops’ Council (KLCBC) have welcomed the announcement of a ₹344-crore shore protection measures in Chellanam panchayat. Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the KCBC, and Bishop Joseph Kariyil, president of the KLCBC, appealed to the government to complete these projects in a time-bound manner.

In a communication issued here on Tuesday, the Church leaders assured the government that they would extend all support and cooperation in the implementation of the projects.

The people of Chellanam had been suffering immensely from sea erosion for several years. They had also been continuously demanding government action to protect their lives and property. The Kerala Latin Catholic Bishops’ Council and Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council have been active in demanding a permanent solution to the problem of sea erosion in Chellanam.

The communication appealed to the government to reconsider any development project that would alienate the fishing community from the sea and its resources. The government must also withdraw a fisheries department order on “Punargeham”, a project to rehabilitate people living close to the seashore, the communication said.