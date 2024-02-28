GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KCBC urges Kerala govt. to end confusion over private foreign universities

February 28, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Education Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has asked the State government to end confusion and clarify its stand on allowing private foreign universities to operate in the State. The KCBC forum on Wednesday claimed that the government had a responsibility to protect the existing institutions of higher education.

The government must put an end to the practice of imposing undue control over private, self-financing and aided higher education institutions in the State, the council said. The government must consider the international scene and ensure that institutions here are competitive and socially responsible. It must also ensure that the rights of minorities enshrined in the Constitution are protected.

Students from Kerala are moving either abroad or within the country to other States for higher education. The State must, therefore, formulate policies and evolve strategies to attract students in Kerala, the forum said in its appeal to the government. The demands were raised at the end of a meeting of principals and managers of the Kerala Catholic medical, engineering, professional, self-financing and aided arts and science colleges, nursing and BEd colleges at the Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom here.

