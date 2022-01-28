Kochi

KCBC urges Govt to allow worship in church

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has termed as “illogical” the restrictions on conducting worship in churches while activities were allowed with limited restrictions in other sectors.

In a press statement, the Catholic body said that it did not make sense to insist that church worship be held online. Cardinal George Alencherry questioned the lockdown on Sunday, saying that it was intended to deny the believers their right to worship.

He demanded that the government enforce restrictions after taking into consideration the believers’ right to worship.


