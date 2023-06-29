KCBC slams violence in Manipur, calls for imposition of Central rule

June 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has criticised the Centre and the Manipur government for their alleged failure to bring back peace and order in the north-eastern State. It has called for the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur as the State government has failed to resolve the long-drawn incidents of violence and arson, leading to several deaths and burning of houses and places of worship.

KCBC spokesperson Fr. Jacob Palakkappilly told The Hindu on Thursday that the Manipur government had not been able to take control of the situation in the State. It was now up to the Union government to dismiss it and declare Central rule.

He also blamed vested interests for taking advantage of the situation and targeting communities. He said the bishops’ council had expressed the same opinion about the failure of the Manipur government to take control of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the KCBC had expressed its solidarity with the people of Manipur while expressing great pain at the developments in which several people were killed, thousands fled their homes, and places of worship were burnt. The statement had come at the end of the monsoon session of the bishops’ council, the apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

President of the KCBC Baselios Mar Cleemis said during a prayer meeting recently in Kochi that people being targeted for their religious beliefs in a secular country needed to be condemned.

The KCBC will organise a meeting on July 5 at 5 p. m. to declare its solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur. The solidarity meet is being organised at the headquarters of the KCBC at Palarivattam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.