KCBC slams violence in Manipur, calls for imposition of Central rule

June 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has criticised the Centre and the Manipur government for failure to bring back peace and order in the north-eastern State.

It called for the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur as the State government had failed to resolve the long-drawn incidents of violence and arson, leading to several deaths and burning of homes and places of worship.

KCBC spokesperson Fr. Jacob Palakkappilly told The Hindu on Thursday that the Manipur government had not been able to take control of the situation in the State. It was now up to the Union government to dismiss it and declare Central rule.

He also blamed vested interests for taking advantage of the situation and targeting communities. He said the bishops’ council had expressed the same opinion about the failure of the Manipur government on its failure to take control of the situation.

Earlier this month, the KCBC had expressed its solidarity with the people of Manipur while expressing great pain at the developments in which several people were killed, thousands fled their homes, and places of worship were burnt. The statement had come at the end of the monsoon session of the bishops’ council, the apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

President of the KCBC Baselios Mar Cleemis said during a prayer meeting recently in Kochi that people being targeted for their religious beliefs in a secular country needed to be condemned.

The KCBC will organise a meeting on July 5 at 5 p. m. to declare its solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur. The solidarity meet is being organised at the headquarters of the KCBC at Palarivattam.