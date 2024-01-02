KCBC slams Minister for remarks on priests’ presence at PM’s Xmas meet

January 02, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - KOCHI

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) and other Christian forums have reacted strongly to alleged remarks made by Culture Minister Saji Cherian and former minister K.T. Jaleel on Christmas celebrations convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KCBC spokesman Jacob Palakkappilly said the remarks made against the bishops, who participated in the Christmas get-together in Delhi, were unbecoming of a minister. He said both Mr. Cherian and Mr. Jaleel appeared to be using the same dictionary when it came to making remarks against the Christmas celebrations and those who attended the celebrations.

Kerala’s Culture Minister should have deployed more wisdom and respectability in his words when commenting on the Christmas celebrations convened by the Prime Minister. His opinion that the bishops were gripped by excitement on getting the invitation was cheap and lacked any depth, said Joseph Jude, spokesman for the Latin Catholic Church in the State. The invitation from the Prime Minister was accepted as part of democratic conventions in the country, he said.

Fr. Palakkappilly said people in responsible positions should temper their words when public remarks were made. The KCBC spokesman conceded everyone could make remarks or criticise people in position, but they should be careful about the words they use and the way the words were used.

The KCBC took umbrage at the Fisheries Minister’s remarks that implied bishops got intoxicated on the invitation to attend the Christmas celebrations. It is not becoming of a minister as a person holding public office. The bishops’ council criticised Mr. Jaleel for his remarks against participants in a Christmas celebration organised by the KCBC during the week ahead of December 25.

Mr. Jude said Christian anxiety and anger over the developments in Manipur had been conveyed to the government. But to remark that distilled grapes and cake made the bishops forget Manipur was throwing all respectability to the wind. Participation in a celebration organised by the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister was beyond the realm of everyday politics and should be treated and considered as such, added Mr. Jude.

