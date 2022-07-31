Kochi

KCBC seminar in Kochi on Monday

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 31, 2022 18:24 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 18:24 IST

The Theology Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will organise a one-day seminar at  Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, on Monday. Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop and president of KCBC, will inaugurate the seminar, says a communication here. KCBC vice president Varghese Chakkalackal will preside over the inaugural function.

Bishops from Catholic dioceses in the State, theological experts, and rectors of major seminaries will take part. The KCBC meeting will start at 5 p.m. on Monday. There will be a retreat for bishops between August 2 and 5. Auxiliary bishop of Changanassery archdiocese Bishop Thomas Tharayil will lead the retreat.

