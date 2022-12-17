KCBC seeks govt. intervention for permanent solution to buffer zone issue

December 17, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has sought the immediate intervention of the State government to settle uncertainties over the creation of buffer zones around wildlife sanctuaries.

A statement issued by the bishops said the Supreme Court had allowed, in an order dated June 22, 2022, governments to approach the court with grievances of the public regarding buffer zone. The bishops said if the government moved the Supreme Court with proper documents and data, the court would be willing to make changes to its order. Therefore, the government must take immediate action, said KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis in the statement.

The statement also said that the government had authorised the Remote Sensing and Environment Centre for conducting a survey of populated areas in the ecologically fragile regions in 115 panchayats close to 23 wildlife sanctuaries to take count of the residential units, government and quasi-government establishments, and other constructions and cultivated areas. A five-member panel headed by Thottathil Radhakrishnan, former judge, was also appointed to ascertain the veracity of the findings. However, since the panel may not be able to visit all 115 panchayats, it will be of great help to the public if the government, with the support of the panchayats, ascertained facts in a time-bound manner, the council said.

It also expressed the view that it was not practical to submit all complaints about a report published on December 11, 2022 by December 23. Therefore, the time set for submission of complaints should be extended. The Forest department had also proposed help desks in all the 115 panchayats. A task force comprising government officials and farmers’ representatives should also be in place. The case of farmers, who have no land deeds or survey numbers for their holdings should be considered specially, the statement said.