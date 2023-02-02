KCBC seeks action against those involved in Bible burning incident

February 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has requested the government to mete out exemplary punishment to those involved in the alleged burning of The Bible and circulation of visuals of the incident on social media.

Christians hold The Bible in great respect. But a religious fanatic burning the book and circulating visuals of the incident is aimed at damaging harmony among various communities. Such incidents need to be condemned, the bishops said in a statement here on Thursday.

“Such fanatics are encouraged by the Christian community, usually ignoring incidents of this kind. Christians have continued not to be provoked, and the community wants to live in peace and harmony with all other communities,” the statement said.

Christians believe that incidents creating inter-religious strife should be avoided, and symbols of religion and religious books should be respected. It is the duty of all citizens and the responsibility of the powers that be. The government, just as it protects life and property, should also protect religious freedom, it added.