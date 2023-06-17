KCBC panel welcomes Karnataka government’s move to withdraw legislation against religious conversions

June 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Jagratha Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has welcomed the Karnataka government’s move to withdraw legislation against religious conversions.

A statement from the commission claimed here on Saturday that some provisions in the legislation against religious conversion passed in several States were being misused to raise false complaints. The previous BJP government had brought the legislation into effect in Karnataka in 2022.

There have been reports of cases in which Christian institutions were targeted for attacks and violence unleashed against priests under the cover of the legislation. While the controversial legislation denied the right to religious freedom, it also trapped innocent people in false police cases. Considering these facts, other State governments too must withdraw the controversial legislation, the statement said.

