ADVERTISEMENT

KCBC mourns passing of Mar Powathil

March 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mar Joseph Powathil always showed the right direction for the Church, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis said here on Saturday. He added that Mar Powathil, who served both as president of the KCBC and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), was the pride of the Church in India. He also contributed significantly to the formation of a perspective for the Syro-Malabar Church.

The late archbishop provided new directions to serve the faithful under the care of the Church both in the archdiocese of Changanassery and Kanjirappally. He shed new light on the services of the Church, the Cardinal added in his condolence message.

Through organisations such as Peermedu Development Society and Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi, Mar Powathil emphasised the importance of development. He came to know problems facing farmers in hilly areas as well as their counterparts in Kuttanad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar Powathil was convinced that education brought development. His strict adherence to his views made him stand out. He also pointed out that the protection and care of minorities was inevitably needed for the sustainability of Indian culture, the condolence message said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US