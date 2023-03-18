KCBC mourns passing of Mar Powathil

March 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Mar Joseph Powathil always showed the right direction for the Church, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis said here on Saturday. He added that Mar Powathil, who served both as president of the KCBC and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), was the pride of the Church in India. He also contributed significantly to the formation of a perspective for the Syro-Malabar Church.

The late archbishop provided new directions to serve the faithful under the care of the Church both in the archdiocese of Changanassery and Kanjirappally. He shed new light on the services of the Church, the Cardinal added in his condolence message.

Through organisations such as Peermedu Development Society and Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi, Mar Powathil emphasised the importance of development. He came to know problems facing farmers in hilly areas as well as their counterparts in Kuttanad.

Mar Powathil was convinced that education brought development. His strict adherence to his views made him stand out. He also pointed out that the protection and care of minorities was inevitably needed for the sustainability of Indian culture, the condolence message said.