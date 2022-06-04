KCBC meet from June 7
A meeting of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council will be held here on June 7, 8 and 9 at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom. A combined meeting of major superiors of religious orders and KCBC will be held at 10 a. m. on the opening day, said a communication here. The meeting will be inaugurated by Cardinal George Alencherry. KCBC Religious Commission chairman Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal will preside.
