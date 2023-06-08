KCBC meet ends with a call for peace in Manipur

June 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Kochi

The three-day monsoon session of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council ended here on Thursday with the bishops reiterating their demand for protecting human lives from wildlife attacks, implementation of conditions of the Vizhinjam settlement, bringing peace to Manipur, ending attacks on Christians in different parts of the country, and ensuring safety of passengers against the backdrop of the railway tragedy in Orissa’s Balasore.

The bishops’ council, the apex body of the Catholic Church hierarchy in Kerala, also gave final shape to the conduct of the first State-level Eucharistic Congress, being held at the Vallarpadam Marian Pilgrim Centre on December 1, 2, and 3. The bishops said the event would help renew life in the Church. The council also called for an end to what it called a campaign against Christian educational institutions. There are attempts, especially in recent days, to tarnish the image of Christian educational institutions through false news.

Manipur’s case

The bishop expressed deep sorrow and anxiety over violent incidents in Manipur as well as over anti-Christian activities in different parts of the country. The council expressed its solidarity with those who have been plunged into uncertainty because of the continuing violence in Manipur and called on the authorities to control forces that spread communal disharmony. The Union government must ensure peace in Manipur, the bishops added.

The bishops’ council also offered prayers for those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in the rail accident in Balasore last week. They said they joined the pain of the families of these people and appealed to the government to ensure that such tragedies were not repeated.

Quota for Dalit Christians

The government must take foolproof steps to protect society from intoxicating substances. The bishops expressed concern at ‘increasing import of intoxicating substances into the State and the increase in the use of these materials.’

The council also said that reservation should be given to Dalit Christians. Governments in 12 States, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had recommended reservation for Dalit Christians to the Union government, said a statement issued by the KCBC.