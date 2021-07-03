KCBC media awards announced

KOCHI

03 July 2021 19:51 IST

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) media awards for 2020-21 were announced on Saturday.

Santhosh George Kulangara, founder of Safari Channel, has been selected for the award from among media professionals, Prof. S. Joseph in the literature category, Cdr. Abhilash Tomy in young achiever section, and Prof. Pius Malekandathil in philosophy.

The Gurupooja Award recipients are film director K.G. George, Sr. Vineetha from education sector, and Antony Puthur Chatiath and Tomy Eapen from among writer and writer-translators.

The awards were announced by KCBC Media Commission chairman Mar Joseph Plampany.