KCBC, Jacobite Church back govt. efforts

Ceremonies to be conducted in keeping with pandemic protocol

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has extended all support to the efforts by the State government to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Bishops called on all to join the efforts to contain the pandemic. The president of the council, Cardinal George Alencherry, said that ceremonies in Catholic churches should be conducted in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

The Cardinal also said that May 7 would be observed as a day of prayer for the success of the efforts by the government to contain the pandemic.

‘Defer functions’

The Jacobite Syrian Church has asked the faithful to follow all directions by the State government.

A circular sent to the parishes by Joseph Mor Gregorios, Metropolitan Trustee, requested the faithful to postpone marriages and baptisms if required. The Church has also made concessions on the service of the Holy Communion in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.