KCBC for ‘break the chain’ campaign against intoxicants
The government with the support of members of the public and teachers should launch a ‘break the chain’ campaign against intoxicating materials, Father Jose Puthiyedath, vicar general, Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, said on Saturday. He was speaking at an Anti-Intoxicants Meet organised by the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council’s temperance committee, said a press release here. He said the use of intoxicants had become one of the biggest threats to society.
