Kochi

KCBC flays critics of pastoral warnings

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Wednesday issued a statement aimed at critics of the Pala Bishop for his “narcotics jihad” statement, maintaining that the council “rejects in unison all forms of interpretations which undermine religious harmony and weaken healthy co-existence in the society by mischievously twisting the warnings of the pastors of this church.”

A statement issued by Fr, Jacob G. Palackappilly, spokesperson, said that when a social evil was pointed out, a deeper study and serious inquiry should be conducted on that “without giving a different hue to the matters, diverting them to unintended directions”.

The KCBC, it said, disapproved of any covert attempts to show that there was disunity among the churches.


