KCBC flays calumny against women religious

Social media platforms, channels warned of legal action

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance has criticised what it called the spreading of rumours regarding women religious and a photoshoot insulting them. The commission said in a statement here on Wednesday that the combine of women religious under the aegis of the commission had filed complaints across Kerala against social media platforms and channels and personnel behind such rumours and insulting remarks.

The statement said it was no more possible to turn a blind eye to constant insults being heaped on women and religious life and all legal action would be taken to protect their dignity, said Voice Of Nuns, a forum representing women religious.

Some politico-religious organisations were coming forward, pretending to be protecting the women religious. However, they were engaging in spreading of rumours, the statement said. These developments could not be taken lightly, the commission said.