KCBC airs concern over ‘increasing violence’ against Christians

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has appealed for “waking up against the violence” being unleashed against Christians around the globe. The bishops’ council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in Kerala, expressed its concerns about the “mass murder of Christians in Nigeria.” A statement from the bishops said 20 Christians were brutally murdered recently. Besides, around 50 people who were attending the Feast of Pentecost were murdered brutally in Nigeria, the statement added. The bishops appealed to the community of nations to take these incidents with due seriousness. They called on the nations to come together to fight such terror activities.