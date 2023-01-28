ADVERTISEMENT

KCA invites expression of interest for setting up cricket stadium in Ernakulam

January 28, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

‘The body is looking for an alternative site since the plot in its possession at Edakochi is ecologically sensitive’

The Hindu Bureau

Heavily criticised over its purported move to set up an international cricket stadium on an ecologically sensitive 20-acre plot in Edakochi, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) seems to be now looking for an alternative plot.

The KCA issued an advertisement in all major newspapers inviting expression of interest (EOI) from genuine landowners and public/private limited companies either directly or through their authorised representatives for purchase or lease of 20 to 30 acres of land for the construction of an international cricket stadium with allied facilities in Ernakulam district.

Interested parties have been asked to sent EOIs to the office of the KCA secretary in Thiruvananthapuram on or before February 28.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

KCA sources said the idea was to find an alternative site for the proposed stadium since the other plot in its possession at Edakochi is ecologically sensitive. “We are exploring the possibility of utilising that plot in an environment-friendly manner in association with the government,” they added.

The KCA move to set up a stadium at Edakochi had invited the wrath of greens citing how it would lead to large-scale destruction of mangroves. A proposal to reclaim wetlands was also previously shot down by the Ministry of Environment and Forest citing Coastal Regulation Zone violations during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US