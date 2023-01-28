HamberMenu
KCA invites expression of interest for setting up cricket stadium in Ernakulam

‘The body is looking for an alternative site since the plot in its possession at Edakochi is ecologically sensitive’

January 28, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavily criticised over its purported move to set up an international cricket stadium on an ecologically sensitive 20-acre plot in Edakochi, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) seems to be now looking for an alternative plot.

The KCA issued an advertisement in all major newspapers inviting expression of interest (EOI) from genuine landowners and public/private limited companies either directly or through their authorised representatives for purchase or lease of 20 to 30 acres of land for the construction of an international cricket stadium with allied facilities in Ernakulam district.

Interested parties have been asked to sent EOIs to the office of the KCA secretary in Thiruvananthapuram on or before February 28.

KCA sources said the idea was to find an alternative site for the proposed stadium since the other plot in its possession at Edakochi is ecologically sensitive. “We are exploring the possibility of utilising that plot in an environment-friendly manner in association with the government,” they added.

The KCA move to set up a stadium at Edakochi had invited the wrath of greens citing how it would lead to large-scale destruction of mangroves. A proposal to reclaim wetlands was also previously shot down by the Ministry of Environment and Forest citing Coastal Regulation Zone violations during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government.

