Kochi

KBPS special postal cover released

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hands over textbooks to a student of Aluva Special School for the Visually Challenged on Sunday.

Society backbone of public school education system in State

A special postal cover to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Kerala Books and Publishing Society (KBPS) was released here on Sunday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

KBPS started commercial operations in 1978, August, after it was established for printing textbooks for schools in the State under the State government. The press, which is at the core of the operations, was erected in technical cooperation with Unitechna of the erstwhile German Democratic Republic under a deferred payment agreement. The State government provided 3.97 hectares at Kakkanad for the press.

The Society is at the centre of the public school education system in the State, fully backed by the State government by providing textbooks. The printing and distribution of texts, which had turned into a major challenge in the past, has been squarely met. The Chief Minister said that the years when students waited long for textbooks was a thing of the past, thanks to the efforts of KBPS.

Central regional director of the Postal Department R. Joseph received the first postal cover in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director Soorya Thankappan.

Comments
