KBF releases list of participating artists

The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has released the curatorial note by Anita Dube for the forthcoming edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB) and an expanded list of around 80 participating artists from Europe, West Asia, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Ms. Dube, author of politically-charged works and the first woman artist to curate the KMB, said in her note that the focus of the edition would hover around the theme of the ‘possibilities for a non-alienated life’. The main exhibition, along with an ancillary programme of talks, seminars, workshops, film screenings, and music, will take place across multiple venues in Kochi, over a period of 108 days, beginning December 12.

“At the heart of my curatorial adventure lies a desire for liberation and comradeship [away from the master and slave model] where the possibilities for a non-alienated life could spill into a ‘politics of friendship’. Where pleasure and pedagogy could sit together and share a drink, and where we could dance and sing and celebrate a dream together,” Ms. Dube said.

In this dream, those pushed to the margins of dominant narratives will speak: not as victims, but as futurisms, cunning and sentient sentinels.

And before speaking, they will listen, like K.P. Krishnakumar’s Boy Listening—to the stone and the flowers; to older women and wise men; to the queer community; to critical voices in the mainstream; to the whispers and warnings of nature—before it is too late.

As an artist, Dube has consistently challenged cultural norms and championed critical engagement across media. Her vision for the upcoming Biennale has a spirit of ongoing and decentralised collaboration at its core.

“I remember Guy Debord’s warnings of a world mediated primarily through images—a society of the spectacle—as I write this note. That such a society is fascism’s main ally, we are all discovering in different parts of the world today,” Ms. Dube said in her note.

“Virtual hyper-connectivity has paradoxically alienated us from the warm solidarities of community—that place of embrace where we can enjoy our intelligence and beauty with others, where we can love—a place where we don’t need the ‘other’ as an enemy to feel connected,” she observed.

“If we desire a better life on this earth—our unique and beautiful planet—we must in all humility start to reject an existence in the service of capital. Through the potential of social action, coming together, we ask and search for questions, critical questions, in the hope of dialogue,” said the note.