KBF donates₹3 cr. to CMDRF

The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Wednesday donated ₹3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the flood victims of the State.

The sum was generated by way of an art auction held by KBF about six months ago.

KBF president Bose Krishnamachari, secretary V. Sunil and treasurer Bonny Thomas handed over the amount to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, said a press release.

Mr. Vijayan is said to have hailed the KBF endeavour as a sign of KBF’s social commitment. “It is a matter of pride that the artists’ community has stood with the State in relief and recovery efforts,” the press release quoted him as saying, calling for further cooperation from the cultural world towards the government’s Rebuild Kerala mission.

The Art Rises for Kerala auction, held in January this year, had seen the participation of about 40 artists from India and abroad.

“It is a small contribution,” the release quoted Mr. Krishnamachari as saying. “But it represents the coming together of the artists’ community for Kerala after the disastrous floods.”

