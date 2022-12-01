KBF announces list of artists participating in Kochi Biennale’s central exhibition

December 01, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi-Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced the names of artists participating in the central exhibition ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’ as part of the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale that begins on December 12.

The artists include Ali Cherri (Lebanon/France), Allan Sekula (USA), Alper Aydın (Turkey), Amar Kanwar (India), Amol K. Patil (India), Ana Hoffner (Austria), Anju Acharya (India), Anne Samat (Malaysia), Archana Hande (India), Arpita Singh (India), Asim Waqif (India), Basma Alsharif (Palestine/Germany), Biju Ibrahim (India), CAMP (India), Cecilia Vicuña (USA/Chile), Charles Chulem Rousseau (Guadalupe), Christine Sun Kim (USA), Claudia Martínez Garay (Peru/Netherlands), Colectivo Ayllu/Migrantes Transgresorxs (Spain), Debbie Ding (Singapore), Decolonizing Architecture (DAAR) (Palestine), Devi Seetharam (India), DISNOVATION.ORG (France/Poland/Canada), Elle Márjá Eira (Sapmi/Norway), Forensic Architecture (United Kingdom), Gabriela Löffel (Switzerland), Gabrielle Goliath (South Africa), Haegue Yang (Germany/South Korea), Hilde Skancke Pedersen (Sapmi/Norway), Homai Vyarawalla (India), Iman Issa (Egypt/USA), Ishan Tankha (India), Jackie Karuti (Kenya), Jason Wee (Singapore), Jean-François Boclé (Martinique Island), Jithinlal NR (India), Joan Jonas (USA), Johannes Heldén (Sweden), Joydeb Roaja (Bangladesh), Jumana Manna (Palestine/Germany), Ketaki Sarpotdar (India), Lawrence Lek (United Kingdom), Madiha Aijaz (Pakistan), Marcos Ávila-Forero (France), Martta Tuomaala (Finland), Massinissa Selmani (Algeria/France), Mekh Limbu (Nepal), Melati Suryodarmo (Indonesia), Min Ma Maing (Myanmar), Mithra Kamalam (India), Myriam Omar Awadi (Reunion Island), Nasreen Mohamedi (India), Nathalie Muchamad (New Caledonia/Mayotte), Neerja Kothari (India), Nepal Picture Library (Nepal), Philip Rizk (Egypt/Germany), Pio Abad and Frances Wadsworth Jones (United Kingdom), Pranay Dutta (India), Priya Sen (India), Priyageetha Dia (Singapore), Richard Bell (Australia), Rita Khin (Myanmar), Ruchika Negi and Amit Mahanti (India), Sahil Naik (India), Saju Kunhan (India), Samson Young (Hong Kong), Sandip Kuriakose (India/USA), Santhi EN (India), Seher Shah (USA), Shikh Sabbir Alam (Bangladesh), Shreya Shukla (India), Shwe Wutt Hmon (Myanmar), Slavs and Tatars (Germany), Smitha GS (India), Susan Schuppli (Canada/Switzerland/United Kingdom), Tenzing Dakpa (India), Thakor Patel (USA), Thao-Nguyen Phan (Vietnam), The Orbita Group (Latvia), Treibor Mawlong (India), U-ra-mi-li (India), Uriel Orlow (Switzerland/United Kingdom/Portugal), Vasudevan Akkitham (India), Vasudha Kapadia (India), Vivan Sundaram (India), Ximena Garrido-Lecca (Mexico), Yinka Shonibare (United Kingdom), Yohei Imamura (Japan), Zhanna Kadyrova (Ukraine), Zina Saro-Wiwa (USA/United Kingdom/Nigeria), according to a communication.

The central exhibition, curated by Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao, will run until April 10, 2023, featuring 90 artists and over 40 new commissions at Aspinwall House, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse in Fort Kochi.