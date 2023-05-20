ADVERTISEMENT

KAVIL working on programmes to expand business

May 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Regular training, weekly business meets, and a comprehensive website are some of the measures adopted by the State undertaking

The Hindu Bureau

State undertaking Kerala Aqua Ventures International Limited (KAVIL), established as a platform for boosting ornamental fisheries, domestic marketing, export and import, is in the midst of implementing a number of programmes to draw more people into the business fold and help enterprises in the field.

KAVIL now provides regular training at the primary and advanced levels, organises weekly business meets and has developed a comprehensive website to increase its visibility internationally, sources said. They said that around 500 aqua farmers who are engaged in ornamental fisheries are registered with KAVIL and around 100 of them regularly participate in weekly business meets.

The weekly business meets, organised every Monday, has been the cornerstone of a recent revival in fortunes of the farmers. Ornamental fisheries appeared to have suffered a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic but the business meets have helped revive the fortunes in a big way. KAVIL now expects to achieve a sales turnover of around ₹5 crore a year by 2025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Large-scale breeding

KAVIL was launched initially with a view to export ornamental fishes from the State. However, there is a dynamic domestic market, which can sustain the industry. At the same time, large-scale breeding to cater to the demands of both domestic and international markets will be a great boost, says Mini Shekaran, associate professor in School of Industrial Fisheries, CUSAT and a KAVIL consultant.

She said that Kerala lacked the facilities now for large-scale production while countries such as Sri Lanka had them. The island country lacked a dynamic domestic market like the one enjoyed by entrepreneurs in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US