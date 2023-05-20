KAVIL working on programmes to expand business

May 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

State undertaking Kerala Aqua Ventures International Limited (KAVIL), established as a platform for boosting ornamental fisheries, domestic marketing, export and import, is in the midst of implementing a number of programmes to draw more people into the business fold and help enterprises in the field.

KAVIL now provides regular training at the primary and advanced levels, organises weekly business meets and has developed a comprehensive website to increase its visibility internationally, sources said. They said that around 500 aqua farmers who are engaged in ornamental fisheries are registered with KAVIL and around 100 of them regularly participate in weekly business meets.

The weekly business meets, organised every Monday, has been the cornerstone of a recent revival in fortunes of the farmers. Ornamental fisheries appeared to have suffered a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic but the business meets have helped revive the fortunes in a big way. KAVIL now expects to achieve a sales turnover of around ₹5 crore a year by 2025.

Large-scale breeding

KAVIL was launched initially with a view to export ornamental fishes from the State. However, there is a dynamic domestic market, which can sustain the industry. At the same time, large-scale breeding to cater to the demands of both domestic and international markets will be a great boost, says Mini Shekaran, associate professor in School of Industrial Fisheries, CUSAT and a KAVIL consultant.

She said that Kerala lacked the facilities now for large-scale production while countries such as Sri Lanka had them. The island country lacked a dynamic domestic market like the one enjoyed by entrepreneurs in India.