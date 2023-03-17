KAVIL comes to the aid of ornamental fisheries

March 17, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 500 start-ups in the ornamental fisheries sector are on a path of revival after pandemic-inflicted heavy loss, thanks to efforts by Kerala Aqua Ventures International Limited (KAVIL), an undertaking under the Department of Fisheries.

The agency, through a slew of measures such as buyer-seller meets, start-up training, and effective marketing strategies helped hundreds of families sustain their livelihood and improve income.

The buyer-seller meet, held every Monday, in particular, has played a major role in streamlining market avenues and connecting wholesale traders in the sector from across the country to ornamental fish farmers in the State. “In the past two years, the event has generated a business worth around ₹72 lakh. We are taking measures to attract wholesale giants in the industry into KAVIL, aiming to do a business of ₹5 crore annually by 2025 through this platform and make the State a hub of ornamental fisheries in the country,” said M.S. Saju, Managing Director of KAVIL and Joint Director of the Department of Fisheries.

Additionally, a newly designed website (www.kavil.in) with an e-commerce facility has been launched to further boost sales of ornamental fishes.

KAVIL offered intensive training that created a number of start-ups in the sector. They produce quality ornamental varieties and reach targeted consumers ensuring a reasonable price for farmers by avoiding middlemen.

“The lack of large-scale production for consistent supply to domestic and international markets and proper marketing strategies hindered the growth of a highly prospective industry in Kerala. India is a country with huge domestic market potential that can be explored well with enhanced production and marketing,” said Mini Sekharan, marketing consultant, KAVIL, and Associate Professor at the School of Industrial Fisheries, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

KAVIL will organise an advanced training programme in large-scale breeding of ornamental fishes on March 24 and 25. Global experts in the field such as Kapila Tissera from Sri Lanka and Sriram Hatwalne from Mumbai will lead the training sessions.