‘Kavaru’ adds to sparkle of sea and backwaters, draw large crowds in Kochi

March 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Luminous micro organisms in the backwaters and nearshore waters, locally referred to as ‘Kavaru’, has once again raised the curiosity of people, who are gathering in large numbers in places such as Chellanam and Kumbalanghi in early night hours to take in the beauty of sparkling waters.

The phenomenon is witnessed usually when the salt content in the water increases substantially for lack of rain over a protracted period. With the shining algal blooms, bacteria and fungi, waters take on silver or golden colours.

V.T. Sebastian from Chellanam said a rush of people had been seen over these days in the coastal village. They had thronged the place to see the phenomenon when water appears like it has been invaded by thousands of fireflies.

Once the shiny microorganisms light up the waters, it is possible to see shoals of fishes and local fishermen make good use of the opportunity, sometimes engaging in night-time fishing.

‘Kavaru’ has acquired such popularity with its portrayal in a Malayalam film ‘Kumbalanghi Nights’ released about four years ago. Joseph Pulikkan, a resident of Kannamaly said ‘Kavaru’ has been most visible in recent days in Kumbalanghi waters, which drew large groups of people.

The effect of colours is enhanced substantially by moonlight and gentle waves.