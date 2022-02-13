KAU rolls out climate-resilient farming project

It is intended to help farmers fend off challenges posed by climate change

A climate-resilient farming project has been rolled out in the coastal Puthenvelikkara panchayat to help the farming community fend off challenges posed by climate change and sustain livelihood.

This is one of the 25 innovative projects being implemented by the Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) to mark its 51st anniversary with the support of Equinoct, a community-sourced modelling solution provider initiated by IIT Bombay and NIT-Calicut alumnus. In the first phase, agriculture implements and inputs have been distributed to 93 landless agriculture labourers from the Scheduled Caste community based on their requirements.

“As per the revised agriculture policy, the State has been divided into 23 agro-ecological units with separate climate-resilient crops and farming methods. The project in Puthenvelikkara has been drawn up in compliance with features of the agro-ecological unit under which it falls. The idea is to offer a basket of crops, including saline water-tolerant ones, to farmers so that they can face challenges posed by extreme weather conditions,” said N. Miniraj, Dean, College of Agriculture, KAU.

Efforts are also to link it with other dominant sectors in Puthenvelikkara, including dairy and fisheries, as a larger integrated agriculture project.

C.G. Madhusoodhanan, CEO of Equinoct, observed how the weaker sections would be the first to be affected by climate change, citing the example of how fishermen are being frequently asked not to go into sea owing to extreme weather conditions while not being compensated even nominally for their frequent livelihood destruction.

“The project aims at studying the impact of climate change on farming and related livelihoods and help people adapt accordingly. This calls for a local-level data collection for identifying problems posed by climate change and solutions to mitigate them. We are planning to prepare a 20-minute documentary for the purpose,” said Mr. Madhusoodhanan.

He said climate change-related studies and activities are now being run in silos resulting in little impact. The need is for an action plan drawn up based on grassroots-level realities and then implement in a concerted manner by drawing in the participation of all stakeholders, said Mr. Madhusoodhanan.