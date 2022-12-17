KAU agri-incubation centre takes to new technologies in food processing

December 17, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Efforts to be made to make emerging technologies such as 3D printing for food items possible in near future

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Agricultural University’s (KAU) Agri-Business Incubator, which has conducted more than a hundred training programmes for potential entrepreneurs, is banking on emerging technologies for new-generation enterprises.

And, food processing being one of Kerala’s strong areas, the business incubator has helped develop new methods to ensure quality and lend taste and an equal measure of shape to processed food items.

The efforts will make it possible in the near future to get 3D printed chocolates with local ingredients, fortified with nutrient content. While taste is one aspect, the other is the shape of the processed items, say sources in the incubation centre.

3D printing involves use of designer software to produce material objects using digital designs, layer by layer. In printing of food items like chocolates, the process provides a platform for choosing the required shape, colour, and flavour.

The vacuum impregnation method helps produce dehydrated items that adhere to the required standards in flavour, taste, and colour. Incubation Centre sources said since the processing takes place in vacuum, it had its own advantages like the retention of quality. The products also have a shelf life of up to six months.

The agri-incubation centre has also utilised the spray drying method to produce powder from banana stem juice. It has developed extruder machines for production of items like corn puffs. Pasta makers that can produce fast-to-cook pasta and noodles is another achievement by the incubation centre. Pasta and noodle-making processes can use high-quality medicinal rice varieties like Raktasali and Njavara.

