Kattayil colony residents may get title deeds

Mayor M. Anil Kumar and Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya during their visit to Kattayil colony on Monday.

05 January 2021 01:38 IST

Mayor M. Anil Kumar and Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya visited Kattayil colony on Monday, where people were evicted as part of the Perandoor road development.

He directed Kanayannur tahsildar Beena P. Anand to grant title deeds to people residing in the area that comes under Division 72 (Pottakuzhi) of the Kochi Corporation, by including it in the State government’s proposal to grant title deeds to 10,000 people.

