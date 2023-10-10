ADVERTISEMENT

Kathakali festival at Kalikkotta Palace in Thripunithura from October 13

October 10, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The 51st anniversary of the Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram will be celebrated at Kalikkotta Palace from October 13 to 15. Municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh will inaugurate the event in which ‘Nalacharitham Second Day’ will be performed on the opening day.  

The Kathakali adaptations of poet Kumaran Asan’s Karuna, to be performed at 2 p.m. on October 14, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s Shyama, to be performed at the same time on October 15, will add a touch of novelty and contemporariness to the annual event.

Also to be staged are ‘Kirmeeravadham’ (on October 14) and ‘Balivadham’ (on October 15). Noted percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty, Chairman of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony, which will be inaugurated by K. Babu, MLA.

Kathakali singer Kottakkal Santhosh Pisharody, percussionist P.K. Sajeeven, Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Kesavadev, and green room artists Eroor Sasi and Eroor Surendran will be presented Kathakali Kendram’s awards. Chamundi scholarship, for girls studying Kathakali, will be presented to Rajalakshmi Rajan of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts.

For details, contact R.V. Vasudevan (94477-62295).

