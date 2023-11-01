Kasiviswanathan is new chairperson of Cochin Port Authority

November 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

B. Kasiviswanathan has assumed charge as chairperson of Cochin Port Authority with effect from November 1. A statement from the port authority said that the new head was a gold medalist in mechanical engineering (Practicals) from Government College of Technology, Coimbatore. He started his career with Bharat Electronics Limited and later Indian Ordnance Factories Services before joining the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers.

Mr. Kasiviswanathan has served as chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Bengaluru, for more than five years. As nodal chairman of Railway Recruitment Board, Bengaluru, he successfully planned, scheduled and coordinated the world’s largest computer-based test for 2.37 crore candidates across the country and developed a comprehensive end-to-end online indenting and recruitment management system, said the statement here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT