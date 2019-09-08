Kashmir tourists remain a harried lot

Tourists from Kerala are a worried lot with Air India refusing to offer refund against cancellation of tickets despite what tourists have described as “uncertain situation” in Kashmir.

“Our tour operator and guide cannot be contacted as there appears to be a total disruption in communication,” said a traveller from Palakkad, who will be leading a team of eight people this week.

He said his team comprised both people who were above 80 years and below eight. Giving them care requires proper communication facilities, he added. He also claimed that reports from Kashmir were “negative”, prompting tourists like him to reconsider travel plans.

Tourists from the State are travelling to various destinations, including Kashmir, taking advantage of Onam holidays. Many of them had booked tickets around three months ago to avail lower fares, said a traveller from Kochi who did not want to be identified. He has booked tickets worth around ₹60,000 for the family comprising four. The flight was booked from Kochi to Bangalore to Delhi to Kashmir, he added.

However, Air India sources said they saw no possibility of a refund on cancellations as the airline was conducting services to Kashmir. In normal circumstances, refunds are paid only if flights are cancelled or cannot be operated on account of some adverse developments.

Meanwhile, Paulose Mathew, head of the Kerala chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India, said the association was planning to write to the Civil Aviation Ministry to draw the attention of the government to the dilemma facing tourists visiting Kashmir. He also confirmed that in normal circumstances, tickets cancelled did not get refund if the flights and services were operational.