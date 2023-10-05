ADVERTISEMENT

Karuvannur scam accused transferred back to Ernakulam sub jail

October 05, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

P.R. Aravindakshan and C.K. Jilse, the third and fourth accused in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case booked by the Directorate of Enforcement, were transferred from the District Jail, Ernakulam, to the Sub Jail, Ernakulam, where they were earlier remanded by the court.

Shibu Thomas, the Special Judge for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, ordered the transfer after it was found that the prisoners were transferred to the District Jail, where first accused P. Satheeshkumar was housed, without permission from the court.

The court ordered the prisoners to be taken back to the Sub Jail on a petition filed by the Directorate of Enforcement.

